Smiths Grove - Late Wednesday afternoon, October 5, 2022, Donnie Lane Hayden died at 69 years of age, after spending the morning doing the things he loved best in this world – teasing his wife and tending to the livestock and land in his care along with his farm dog, Sunshine, close beside him.
He leaves behind his wife: Nancy Hayden, sister and brother-in-law: Janice and Mike Rundle, a daughter, son-in-law, and two granddaughters: Lara, Bryan, Hayden and Abby Bailey, and his son, daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter: Myrle, Kathy, Micha and Anna Grate. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Hayden and Margaret Smith Hayden and his brother, Larry Hayden.
The epitome of the caretaker described in Paul Harvey's address: "So God made a farmer." Don worked tirelessly every calving and lambing season, planted and harvested annual feed crops, appreciated a nice afternoon nap, mercilessly poked fun at his sister, was a firm and proud supporter of his wife's horse breeding program, cherished cookouts and campfires with his children and grandchildren, and daily savored the natural beauty of the forests and fields in which he felt privileged to live and labor.
A memorial service will held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to The Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, Ky 42101 or Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Child Life Department, MLC50023, 333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.