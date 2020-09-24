Bowling Green - Dora E. Lee, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born to the late John & Millie Ann Fox, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James W. Lee, and their son John Eugene Lee, as well as several siblings.
"Betty" as she was affectionately known, enjoyed quilting, gardening, and cooking. She was a devout Christian and an active member of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son William R. Lee (Carol) of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Five grandchildren; Michael Jefferson (Patricia), Mary Jane Holloway (Mark), Robert Q. Lee (Renea), Sara Lee Zwiren (Craig), Jessica Lee Vera (Rance). Ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandson, also survive.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 with funeral service conducted at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or a charity of your choosing.