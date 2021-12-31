...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST/7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central
Kentucky, including the following areas, in SOUTH CENTRAL
Kentucky, Casey, Green, Lincoln and Taylor. In south central
Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Metcalfe, Russell and Warren.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM CST Saturday /700 PM EST Saturday/.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1200 PM CST /100 PM EST/, Doppler radar and automated rain
gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Liberty, Glasgow, Columbia, Edmonton, Russell Springs, Crab
Orchard, Park City, Milltown, Portland and Gradyville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 3 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
KY
. KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ADAIR ALLEN BARREN
BOYLE CASEY CLINTON
CUMBERLAND EDMONSON GREEN
HART LARUE LINCOLN
LOGAN MARION METCALFE
MONROE RUSSELL SIMPSON
TAYLOR WARREN
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Green River at Munfordville affecting Hart County.
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
.Ongoing heavy rainfall will cause the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.
php?wfo=lmk
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued as updates become available.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
At 33.0 feet, Old Ferry River Road in Aberdeen floods.
At 36.0 feet, Many parts of Woodbury flood.
At 38.0 feet, KY 403 between James McKinney bridge and Three Tile
Lane floods. US 231 south of Sawmill Road in Morgantown floods.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 37.7
feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST/11 PM CST/ TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky
* WHEN...Until Midnight EST/11 PM CST/ tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bowling Green - Dora "Jewell" Cassady, age 80, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Cyril Carlock and Earline (Woods) Carlock. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Donald "Doodle" Cassady and two sisters Regina Forshee & Rebecca Cox.
Jewell is survived by one son Brent Cassady (Robin), two daughters Karen Edwards (Kevin), Stephanie Helveston, sisters, Geraldine Hester, Judy Thorton (Terry), Lynn Brown (Jeff), Elaine Williams (Braddie), and Debbie Pinson, brother Bud Carlock (Debbie), grandchildren Brandon and Chase Cassady, Chandler Rogers, Kennedy Helveston, Ethan & Elle Madison, step grandchildren, Tyler & Noah, great grandchildren, Jovi, Hunter, Ryland, Linnix, Kinsley, Brayden & Molly, several nieces & nephews, her longtime special friend Jane Jones.
She was a faithful member of Martha's Chapel Baptist Church. Her hobbies included shopping, traveling especially to the beach and spending time with her beautiful grandchildren.
Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM Saturday, January 1, 2022 and 10:00 AM -1:00 PM Sunday. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Martha's Chapel Cemetery.
