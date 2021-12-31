Bowling Green - Dora "Jewell" Cassady, age 80, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Cyril Carlock and Earline (Woods) Carlock. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Donald "Doodle" Cassady and two sisters Regina Forshee & Rebecca Cox.

Jewell is survived by one son Brent Cassady (Robin), two daughters Karen Edwards (Kevin), Stephanie Helveston, sisters, Geraldine Hester, Judy Thorton (Terry), Lynn Brown (Jeff), Elaine Williams (Braddie), and Debbie Pinson, brother Bud Carlock (Debbie), grandchildren Brandon and Chase Cassady, Chandler Rogers, Kennedy Helveston, Ethan & Elle Madison, step grandchildren, Tyler & Noah, great grandchildren, Jovi, Hunter, Ryland, Linnix, Kinsley, Brayden & Molly, several nieces & nephews, her longtime special friend Jane Jones.

She was a faithful member of Martha's Chapel Baptist Church. Her hobbies included shopping, traveling especially to the beach and spending time with her beautiful grandchildren.

Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM Saturday, January 1, 2022 and 10:00 AM -1:00 PM Sunday. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Martha's Chapel Cemetery.