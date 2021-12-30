...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible from
Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bowling Green - Dora "Jewell" Cassady, age 80, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Cyril Carlock and Earline (Woods) Carlock. She is preceded in death by two sisters Regina Forshee & Rebecca Cox. Jewell is survived by one son Brent Cassady (Robin), two daughters Karen Edwards (Kevin), Stephanie Helveston, sisters, Geraldine Hester, Judy Thorton (Terry), Lynn Brown (Jeff), Elaine Williams (Braddie), and Debbie Pinson, brother Bud Carlock (Debbie), grandchildren Brandon and Chase Cassady, Chandler Rogers, Kennedy Helveston, Ethan & Elle Madison, step grandchildren, Tyler & Noah, great grandchildren, Jovi, Hunter, Ryland, Linnix, Kinsley, Brayden & Molly, several nieces & nephews, her longtime special friend Jane Jones. She was a faithful member of Martha's Chapel Baptist Church. Her hobbies included shopping, traveling especially to the beach and spending time with her beautiful grandchildren.
Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM Saturday, January 1, 2022 and 10:00 AM -1:00 PM Sunday. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Martha's Chapel Cemetery.
