Scottsville – Doral Glen Conner, age 89, died Monday January 6, 2020 at his home. Born in Allen County, Kentucky, Glen was the son of the late Payton Ham Conner and Nellie Helen Weaver Conner, also preceding him in death was his wife June Conner, son John Conner and brother Elmer Neal Conner.
Glen lived each day to the fullest. A U.S. Air Force retired Colonel serving our country from 1952 until 1974 he had numerous life accomplishments, devoted husband and father, a great historian and author with countless publications released, Professor at the Department of Geography and Geology at Western Kentucky University from 1976 until 2004, and State Climatologist for 23 years to name a few. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and regular attender of Holland Baptist Church, The Allen County Historical Society and Scottsville Rotary Club.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Hoefler of Richmond Hill, GA and Janet Conner of Eureka, MT, two grandchildren, Jamie Hoff and Glen Hoefler and two great grandchildren, Rosalie and Lukas Hoff.
Visitation will be Thursday January 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Friday January 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Holland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Allen County Historical Society.
