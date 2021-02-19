Scottsville - Doris Hill Allen, 84, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at her residence. The Claypool, KY native was a former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing, Dollar General Corporation and Barren River State Park Lodge and member of Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Clarence Noble Hill and Pauline Roberson Hill and wife of the late Oval Read Allen. She is survived by 1 son: Scott Allen and wife, Ronda, Scottsville, KY; 1 granddaughter: Alexa Allen, Alvaton, KY; 7 brothers: Bobby Hill and wife, Jane, Scottsville, KY; Winiford Hill and Glen Hill and wife, Martha, all of Bowling Green, KY; Hulen Hill and wife, Faye; Maurice Hill and wife, Linda and Noel Hill, all of Oakland, KY; Joe Hill and wife, Magalys, Ecuador; 3 sisters: Mazella Melton, Joelton, TN; Marena White and Judy Smith and husband, Jimmy, all of Bowling Green, KY; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her step mother: Hazel Hill; 1 sister: Genetta Berry and husband, J.C.; 2 brothers-in-law: Floyd Melton and Garlin White; 1 sister-in-law: Janice Hill.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Pruitt officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday and after 7:00 a.m. Monday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude's. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com