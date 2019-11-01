Scottsville - Doris Bea Crews, 85, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The English, Indiana native was co-owner and secretary for Woodstock Mills and member of White Plains Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Curran Seaton Ferguson and Olive Leona Brown Sutherland. She is survived by her husband: Frank Crews, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Mitch Crews and wife, Amy, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Cortni Crews, Scottsville, KY; 2 grandchildren: Tyler Crews (Emily) and Austin Gilliatt (Tosha); 5 great grandchildren: Lennon Cromer, Mattea Cromer, June Crews, Willa Crews and Aria Gilliatt. She was preceded in death by 1 daughter: Staci Gilliatt and 1 granddaughter: Jennifer Cromer. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 8:00 A.M. until funeral time on Saturday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Reads & Feeds. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
