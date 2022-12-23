Bowling Green - Doris Evelyn Blewett Owens, 97, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed on to Glory December 20, 2022. She was born April 19, 1925, the only child of Delia Pigman Blewett and Maxwell Morgan Blewett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Owens, her eldest son Coby C. Owens, and his wife, Stacy Lynn Alvey Owens. She is survived by her son David Lee Owens of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Doris and Charles were longtime members of First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Graveside service will be at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery #2, 1209 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
