BOWLING GREEN – Doris Henson, age 86, passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. The Moulton Al. native was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maggie Letson and wife of the late Paul Henson.
She was preceded in death by a son Joseph Henson.
Doris was a current member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Necia Gazdziak (David), one sister, Lois Harville (YZ), three grandchildren, Jennifer Gazdziak- Laczi, David Gazdziak, and Kevin Gazdziak, one great-grandson, Christopher Gazdziak.
Graveside Service will be 10:00 AM Monday August 14, 2023 at Bowling Green Gardens, 820 Lovers Lane Bowling Green, KY. J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with the arrangements.
