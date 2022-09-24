Clermont - Doris Hogan Blankenship of Clermont, FL passed from this earth on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the age of 91. Doris was born to Willie and Ethel Hogan of Cave City, KY on April 4, 1931. She is survived by her brother Arthur in California, her brother Genie and wife Marilyn in Kentucky, her sister Willie Mae Miller of Saratoga Springs, New York, her brother Rondal and wife Zona of Kotzebue, Alaska, and numerous nieces and nephews of several generations. She is predeceased by her brothers Jesse, James “Hogie”, and Turner and her sisters Joy Taylor and Joann Toohey.
Doris is survived by her son, James Randall Blankenship and spouse Teresa of Clermont and daughters, Andrea Taylor and spouse Michael of Clermont and Pamela Davis and husband Fred of Cosby, TN. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Blankenship, Randi Lyn Blankenship, Jennifer and Micah O’Steen, Aaron Taylor and fiancé Nicole Hrbek and Michael Jonathon Taylor and fiancé Jess DeQuattro, great-grandchildren, Matthew and Adrianna Blankenship, Bradley O’Steen, Leah O’Steen and James Blankenship, and great-grandpuppy Rosie.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Cave City Cemetery with interment to follow. Wayne Hatcher will officiate the service.
Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
