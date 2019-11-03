Scottsville - Doris Hood Brown, 69, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric and attended East Willow Church of God. She was the daughter of the late James Robert Hood and Ethel Mae Gore Hood. She is survived by 2 daughters: Donna Henderson and husband, Leonard, Scottsville, KY and Dana Bratka and husband, Tony, Adolphus, KY; 2 granddaughters: Krista Brown and Jeanne Hicks; 2 great grandchildren: Kaydince Ray and Brenson Hicks; 2 nephews: Dustin Hood and Troy Hood and wife, Kaci. She was preceded in death by a brother: Steve Hood. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in New Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
