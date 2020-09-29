Bowling Green - Doris "Jean" Carter, 74, of Bowling Green, passed away on September 28, 2020. She was born to the late Luther and Odell (Carter) McGuffey on September 11, 1946 in Allen County, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Carter; son, John Wayne Carter, Jr.; sister, Beatrice Long; brothers, Jay Willard McGuffey, Larry McGuffey, and Luther "Jr." McGuffey. Jean was a homemaker and retired from the Warren County Schools. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was an avid reader and loved to cook for her family. Jean is survived by her grandchildren, Jenni Johnson and husband Nick, and Josh Carter; great granddaughter, Chloe Johnson; sister, Dottie Cornwell; many nieces and nephews, who greatly impacted her life; and close extended family. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour. Burial will immediately follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, Kentucky at 2:00 p.m.
