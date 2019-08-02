Bowling Green – Doris Jean (Loafman) Lawrence, 79, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Artie Loafman. Doris was born in Warren County on March 9, 1940. Doris was a graduate of Alvaton High School. She was employed by Union Underwear and Holley Carburetor. She was an avid homemaker and loved tending to her flowers and garden. Doris loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was Baptist by faith and attended Eastwood Baptist Church.
Doris is survived by her husband of 38 years Dennis Lawrence, two daughters, Sherry Hunt (Charles) and Leslie Combs (David), her brother Gerald Loafman (Peggy), two grandsons, Christopher Keith and Cameron Combs, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Sunday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Monday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Eastwood Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.