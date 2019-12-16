Bowling Green - Doris Jean Stahl, 73 of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
She was a native of Barren County, KY and the daughter of the late Charlie and Helen Smith. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Stahl and a sister-in -law, Louise Smith. Doris was a graduate of Park City High School class of 1964 and also graduated from the Lois Glen Beauty School in Bowling Green in 1965. Throughout her life she owned and operated Doris' Beauty Salon, worked as Office Manager for Southern Foods, Inc., then she retired as a District Manager for Houchens Industries (Save-A-Lot Food Stores Division). She loved her family very much and was happiest when everyone was together. She loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she enjoyed The Gateway Sunday School Class and her many friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy Smith (Mitchell) and Cathy Stahl all of Bowling Green, two sisters, Bea Preston (Bob) of Hendersonville, TN, Daisy Holsinger (Bill) of Cave City, KY, and one brother, Roger Smith of Cave City, KY. Her grandchildren include Tyler Smith, (Alexis), Matthew Smith, (Crysta), Abby Davenport and Meagan Smith. Seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery No. 2. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Calvary Baptist Church - 20/20 Vision Building Fund, 3011 Elrod Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.