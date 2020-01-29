Bowling Green - Doris Rhodes Johnson, age 94 of Bowling Green, KY, died January 28, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Mrs. Johnson was born December 23, 1923 in Carbondale, Illinois. She the daughter of the late James and Mary Rhodes and was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Johnson. She was also preceded in death by a brother James, sister Ella, brother Carl, and sister Martha. Mrs. Johnson was an employee of the State of Kentucky. She served a Secretary Chief for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. She was a charter member of St. James United Methodist Church and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a mother, grandmother, artist, seamstress, writer and a blessing to her family.
Survivors include two daughters and one son; Melinda Paris of Louisville, KY, Martha Johnson Gootee (George) of Bowling Green, KY and Mark Allen Johnson (Natalie) of Bowling Green, KY. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Katie Paris (Michael Gorrie), Joseph Paris, Kevin Paris (Lauren), David Scholla, Jr. and Gregory Scholla, and one great-grandson, Clark Paris.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday January 31, 2020 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday and 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Friday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. James United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
