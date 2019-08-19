FRANKLIN - Dorothy Ann Davidson, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 18, 2019. Dorothy was born August 29, 1929 to the late Clay Jordan and Jewell Harlan Jordan. She was a homemaker, talented and lifelong organ player, and loved to garden, cook, can produce, crochet and sew. Dorothy was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church and an eight year resident of Chandler's Assisted Living, where she had many friends that she enjoyed crafting, playing games and attending concerts with. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Gentry Davidson, an infant son, James Russell Davidson and her two brothers, Earl and Lewis Jordan. Survivors include her son, Danny Davidson; daughter in law, Paula Davidson; two grandchildren, Danielle Hudson (Shawn) and Casey Davidson (Laura); three great grandchildren, Dustin Hudson, Ian Hudson and Veda Davidson all of Bowling Green, KY and several nieces and nephews. The family wants to extend a special thank you to the kind staff at Chandler's Assisted Living, the nurses of Hospice of South Central Kentucky, and her loving and attentive caregivers - Alice Carr, Bea Kennedy and Tonya Gross. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, KY. Visitation will begin at 10am Thursday and the funeral will be held at 1pm Thursday at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodburn Baptist Church, POB 38, Woodburn, KY 42170. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
