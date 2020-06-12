Bowling Green - Dorothy Ann Dowell, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Dorothy was born on June 6, 1934 in Simpson County, Kentucky to the late Irvin and Ottie Gann Forshee. She is also preceded in death by her husband Fred C. Dowell and son J. Craig Dowell. Dorothy is a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and aunt who will be missed by all. She is survived by one son Erik Dowell; two brothers Dewey and Harold Forshee; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held in Bowling Green Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
