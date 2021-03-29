Bowling Greenk – Dorothy Anne Looney Rose, age 71, passed away at her residence Saturday March 27, 2021. The Mountain View, AR native was the daughter of the late Wayne “Cap” Looney and Mary Lou Looney, who survives. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter Morgan Ashley Rose and one brother Mike Looney. Dorothy drove a school bus for 30+ years for Jefferson County, MO and retired from Warren County Board of Education. In her spare time she enjoyed baking, gardening, quilting, and being active with the Local 2164 UAW Retirees. Dorothy is survived by her children, Melissa Rose, Jerry Rose (Jeana) and Bryan Rose, grandchildren, Catelynn Rose, Tristan Rose and Dalton Rose, sister Barbara Norman and brother Bill Looney, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday April 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 3:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
