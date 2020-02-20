Bowling Green - Dorothy Barnes (Maddox) Allen passed peacefully at her home and into her Lord's arms, February 20, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22 at the funeral Home.
Dorothy was born in McHenry, Kentucky to William and Alice Maddox as one of 12 children on November 16, 1922. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Allen, a son, John Franklin Allen, her parents, and her siblings. She is survived by her daughters: Alice Berry (Thomas) of Murphysboro, Illinois, Dottie Donnelly of Bowling Green, Kentucky and her sons: Phillip Allen (Georgia) of Louisville, Kentucky, Mark Allen of Kennewick, Washington. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren: Carl Thomas (Jodi), Rachel, Matthew (Lauren) and great grandchildren Olivia, Colin, Ethan, Hudson, and Everly along with cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green for most of her adult life where she sang in the Sanctuary Choir and directed the Children's Choir for many years. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she worked as a Cosmetologist and as a Salesclerk at Durbins and Dolly Madison Bakery. Throughout her life she had a deep love of the Lord and all his creatures which she passed on to all her children. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends who enjoyed her kindness and sense of humor. The family wishes to make a special mention of Marilyn Bradley who was a friend and provided respite care during Dorothy's illness.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Animal Shelter/Rescue of your choice or Hospice of South-Central Kentucky.
