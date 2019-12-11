Bowling Green - Dorothy England Bratcher, 75, of Bowling Green, formerly of Cloverport, KY, entered into Heaven's gates on December 11, 2019 while at Hospice of Southern KY.
The Breckinridge Co. native was born August 25, 1944 to the late Bryce and Grace England. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Ed Tom England and in-laws, Robert and Maxine Bratcher.
Dorothy graduated from Hancock Co. High School in 1962. She retired after working 34 years from GE of Tell City, IN. She was a beloved member of Lakeview Fellowship Church.
Dorothy's love for God, her family and friends were her passion and delight in life. She found great joy in helping care for her grandchildren, playing games with friends and participating in church activities.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Danny of 56 years, daughter, Danna Frank (Alan) and two grandchildren, Bryson and Lydia. She is also survived by three brothers, Cecil England, James Ralph England (Wilma) and Paul England (Pam). One sister, Mary England and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-1 pm at Cloverport United Methodists Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 with funeral at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Falls of Rough, KY.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern KY or Lakeview Fellowship Church.