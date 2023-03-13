Dorothy Brumit Childress, 91, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. The Allen County native was an office manager and bookkeeper for the WKU Bookstore at Western Kentucky University. She attended Alvaton High School and was a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ.
Mrs. Childress was a daughter of the late Willie Thomas and Minnie Johnson Brumit and was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Childress, a daughter, Carol Ann Oakes, grandson, David Paul DeRosa, brothers, William Alton Brumit and Carlie Brumit and sisters, Lucy Brumit, Winnie Palmer and Rachel Osborne.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynn DeRosa (Joe); six grandchildren, Lisa Center Davis (Kenny), Rhonda Yarbrough (Darren), Chris Clark (Christy), Joey Oakes (Erin), Mindy Jones (Dalton), J. Matthew DeRosa; eleven great grandchildren, Carol Anne Clark (Ryan), Kara Pike (Justin), Sarah Ryan (Chris), Conner Rogers, Tyler White, Caitlin Center (Matt), Courtney Center, Kaelyn Garber (Jay), Sam Oakes, Lauren Oakes, Lauren Hebert; four great-great grandchildren, Matylyn Pike, Lawrence Pike, Rhiannon Lober, Roland Johnston; sister-in-law, Dorothy Brumit; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.