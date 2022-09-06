Dorothy “Dot” Graham, age 95, passed away Sunday September 4, 2022. Born October 13, 1926 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma she was the daughter of the late William Edmunds Barton and Meta Nelson Barton. A long time Bowling Green, Kentucky resident Dot was the wife of the late Carlin Alman Graham Jr. She is survived by her children, Shelley Lynn Money (Jim), Kelley Leigh Hester, Carlin A. Graham III (Lynn) and Kerry Graham (Joy), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later time. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dots memory to, Bowling Green – Warren County Humane Society, Norton Children’s Hospital of Louisville, Kentucky or the Disabled American Veterans.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.