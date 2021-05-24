Bowling Green - Dorothy "Dot" Hurt, 79, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, May 22 at The Medical Center. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Bill Woods and Ina Ree Woods. In addition to her parents Mrs. Hurt was preceded in death by her sister, Janice York Smith and two brothers; Larry Woods and Terry Woods.
Dorothy was a member of Greenhill United Methodist Church. She was caregiver at LifeSkills and a longtime employee of Ryans.
She is survived by one sister, Doris King (Andy); one brother, David "Bud" Woods; two sister-in-laws, Vangie Woods and Marie Woods, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.