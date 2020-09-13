Chalybeate, KY – Dorothy "Dottie" Conner, age 94, of Chalybeate, departed this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born on Joppa Ridge in Edmonson County on December 3, 1925 to the late Lonnie and Edna Bynum Hogan. She was married to James Ewing "Jimmy" Conner, who also preceded her in death.
One of Dorothy's first job's was with Kenrad, a factory that made radio tubes for the military during WWII. She later worked as a waitress at several local restaurants and retired as a clerk for Wal Mart. She was the longest living member of Otter Gap Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory – two sons, Roger Conner (Wanda) of Nolensville, TN and Russell Conner of Bowling Green; one daughter, Rebecca Conner of Chalybeate; two grandsons, Matt Conner (Caris) and Andrew Conner; three great grandchildren, Benjamin Shepherd Conner, Mary Campbell Conner and Grady Anderson Conner; one brother, Buford Hogan (Wanda) and one sister, Thelma Blanton.
Interment will be in Otter Gap Church Cemetery.
VISITATION 4-7pm, Monday, September 14, 2020 Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE - ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL.
Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.