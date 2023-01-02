Rockfield — Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks Vickous age 90 of Rockfield, passed away Friday, December 30 at the Morgantown Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Dorothy was born in Warren County to the late Sid and Betty Brooks, and she was the wife of the late Roy Vickous.
She is also preceded in death by her sister, Clair Rice, brothers, Paul Brooks, Wilmer Brooks and Charlie Brooks. Mrs. Dorothy work as a cook at Rockfield Elementary, CDS 7, Medco Nursing Home, she retired from the Kroger Deli and she also farmed. Attended Hillvue Heights, with her granddaughter Cameron.
Mrs. Dorothy is survived by her son, Roy Randy Vickous and his partner Katie and a daughter, Wanda Spillman both of Rockfield. 5 Grandchildren, Brad Montgomery (Kaye), Joey Montgomaery (Denise). Mindy Warman (Steve), Cameron Vickous, and Shellie Jones (Corey). 11 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 9:00 am Thursday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.