Bowling Green - Dorothy Grise Dodson, 96, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Greenview Hospital. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Finley Christopher and Mary Eunice Grise. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Dodson; two brothers, George C. Grise and Dr. Richard F. Grise; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Grise Sylvester and Mary Jean Grise, who passed away at birth.
Mrs. Dodson received her master's degree from Western Kentucky University. She was a retired public school music teacher and had taught at the Masonic Home School in Louisville, the Scottsville City Schools and the Warren County Public Schools. She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, the Warren County Retired Teachers Association, the Warren County Landmark Association, State Street United Methodist Women's Society, and the Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She also greatly enjoyed her years as a volunteer at Riverview at Hobson Grove.
Other than her family, her greatest pleasure came from her lifelong devotion to her church, where she was a member of the choir, the church archivist, played the piano for her Sunday School class, and baked cookies and jam cakes for bazaars and other events.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dodson will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at State Street United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dodson is survived by four nephews, Richard F. Grise, Jr., Judge John R. Grise (Sarah), Christopher A. Smith (Linda), and James Grise; a niece, Mary Edith Guye (Russell); six great-nephews, Dustin R. Grise, Jack Grise, Sam Grise, Nicholas Guye, Christopher Allan Smith Jr. and Joseph Bates Smith; three great-nieces, Ashley Grise, Kate Grise and Amanda Guye; and several cousins.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to State Street United Methodist Church for the preservation of the stained-glass windows in the sanctuary.