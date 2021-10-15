Bowling Green, KY - Dorothy Jane Keith, 85, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Dorothy was a native of Edmonson Co. and was born February 4, 1936.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Thomas Joseph Keith, her parents Edward and Lula Kinser, her sister Carnell Meredith and her brother Phillip Kinser.
Dorothy and her husband was former owners of the Town Towers Motel. She was a member of Andrew Baptist Church. She and her husband loved watching their grandchildren play in the Warren Co. Athletic programs.
Survivors include her two sons Timothy Keith and Thomas J. Keith, II (Teresa Rae) all of Bowling Green, daughter Teresa Dunn (Michael) of Bowling Green and sister Opal Cowles (Ronald) of Chalybeate, KY. Seven precious grandchildren Julie Dunn, Corey Dunn, Nick Dunn, Chris Keith, Megan Keith, Jamie Keith and Brian Keith. Six precious great-grandchildren Cole Keith, Casey Keith, Maxwell Bewley, Adrian Bewley, Abby Jewel Bewley and Millie Bewley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky