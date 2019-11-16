Franklin - Mrs. Dorothy Jean Hall Adamson, age 82 of Franklin, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Thursday at 1 pm with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. A native of Struthers, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Donna Newton Hall. She was a bookkeeper. Mrs. Adamson was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband - Robert Adamson of Franklin; children - Robby Jean Adamson Graham (Napolean) of Franklin; Kimberly Jane Adamson Herchenroder (Bruce) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; grandchildren - John Finn, Michael Herchenroder (Holly), Jesse Finn, Donnie Herchenroder, Julie Herchenroder Cheuvront (Mike), Jay Finn, Jacinda Graham; great grandchildren - Jonah Herchenroder, Caleb Cheuvront, Haven Herchenroder, Joshua Cheuvront, Laelyn Herchenroder, Makayla Cheuvront, Ezekiel Herchenroder, Emma Cheuvront and Scarlet Cheuvront. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm Wednesday and after 6 am Thursday at Crafton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS