Bowling Green – Dorothy Jean Cowles Herrington, 89 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 19 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Minerva Jane Cassiday Cowles and wife of the late Maury Herrington. She was preceded in death by her nephew Jimmie Wilson. Dorothy was a bank teller at Citizens National Bank, a member of Oakland Baptist Church and Warren County Homemakers. Leaving to cherish her memories is her twin sister, Margie Cowles Wilson; a niece, Susann Wilson Butler (Devin); a great nephew, Corbin Wilson; a great niece, Lindsey Blevins (Meritt) and a great great nephew, Oakes C Blevins. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oakland Baptist Church with burial at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Oakland Baptist Church P O Box 154, Oakland, KY 42159.
