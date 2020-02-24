Bowling Green - Dorothy Jean Holland, 85, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Massey Springs. The Boyce native was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Ina Ree Reynolds Board. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carroll Holland. Mrs. Holland retired from Eaton Corp, formerly known as Cutler-Hammer. She enjoyed her farm and farm animals. She was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 27 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Old Drake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26 and from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 27 at the funeral home. She is survived by two sisters, Charlene Hester and Ruth Willovene Holland; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
