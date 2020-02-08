Bowling Green - Dorothy Koven died Thursday, February 6th at Massey Springs Senior Living facility. The Montgomery, Ala native had been a resident of Bowling Green since 1948. She was a homemaker, a graduate of Margaret Booth Finishing School and a member of the Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green. Mrs. Koven was a charter member of the Bowling Green Women's Club, a member of the Bowling Green Garden Club and a member of Delineator Literary Club. She was a past president of the American Cancer Society. In 1962, she volunteered for the American Cancer Society and began the Reach To Recovery program in both local hospitals. Dot was a published writer under her maiden name.
She is survived by one son, William Scott Koven (Debbie), one daughter, Cameron Koven Pauquette, her grandchildren: Meredith Pauqette and Will Pauquette.
Mrs. Koven was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Hunt Tillery and Annie Laurie Haddon Tillery; her husband, William W. Koven and her sister, Annie Laurie Tillery.
Funeral services for Dorothy Koven will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 am at Bloch Chapel in Fairview Cemetery with inurnment to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society or the building fund at the Presbyterian Church, 1003 State Street, Bowling Green, Ky.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary or offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.
