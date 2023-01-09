Rockfield – Dorothy Lee Hall, 91 of Rockfield passed peacefully with dignity and grace at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Elvie Miller and Ora May Cline Miller.
She is preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Boyer, one brother, Harry Miller and one sister, Betty Gene Miller. Dorothy was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.
Her survivors include her husband Allison Hall; two daughters, Donna Valery (Rand) and Diane Netherton (Danny) one son, Kyle Hall; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
