Bowling Green - Dorothy Mae Lowe, 96 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Flatrock, KY native was a daughter of the late Whitfield and Cammie Gardner Duckett and was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kenneth Lowe; one sister, three brothers, two sons-in-law, Richard Wayne Mercer and James C. Britt. She was an assembly assistant at Holley Carburetor and was a lifetime member of Flatrock United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Glenna Mercer, Jackie Britt and Pat Gilpin (Larry); one son, Kenneth Lowe (Katrina); eleven grandchildren, Leigh Witty (David), Eric Mercer (Tatiana), Sonja Meador (David), Cheryl Hudnall (Benji), Michael Britt, Tammy Britt, John Gilpin, Kevin Gilpin (Alex), Kendra Lowe, Kayla Lowe and Kyle Lowe; eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 pm. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 and again from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Flatrock United Methodist Church.