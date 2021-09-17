Bowling Green - Dorothy Mae Wims Craighead, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Callie Moore Wims and TJ Wims. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, HC Craighead; a daughter, Sheila Davis; two brothers, Earl Wims and Herman Wims; two sisters, Florene Stout and Frances Sadler.
Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church and a seamstress at Union Underwear.
Her survivors include her son, Ronald Craighead (Janice); six grandchildren, Kim Corley (Neil), Kyle Craighead (Laura), Jason Davis (Heather), Chris Davis (Jaclyn), Adam Davis (Amy), and Callie Davis along with 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to The Alzheimers Association or First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.