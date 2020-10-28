Bowling Green - Dorothy Marie (Howell) Davis, 100, entered into rest Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Greenview Hospital. Dorothy was a native of Bowling Green and born July 21, 1920.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie Thomas Davis, they were married for over 73 years, parents Juery and Ruby (Donoho) Howell, Twin Sister Doris Hudson, Winiford Galloway and brothers Billy Wayne Howell and Buddy Howell, and Great-Grandson Zach Woosley.
Dorothy was retired from Union Underwear and an active member of Lost River Church of Christ. She was a wonderful cook, and loved hosting her family for a family meal.
Survivors include her daughter Doris Elmore, son Jerry Davis and his wife, Rosalind all of Bowling Green. Two sisters; Sue Hogue of Franklin, IN and Shirley Lockhart of Kokomo, IN, a brother Scott Howell and his wife Gail of St Augustine, FL, Four precious grandchildren Cynthia Woosley and her husband, Barry, Alan Riley and his wife, Gina, Todd Davis and his wife, Kelly, and Tommy Davis. Six precious great-grandchildren, Kayla Woosley Evans (Samuel), Rachel Riley, Jacob Riley, Caroline Davis and Allison Davis, Two precious great-great grandchildren Eli Evans and Silas Evans, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Family would like to thank the caregivers while she was at Massey Springs. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday 12:00 pm until time of services. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.