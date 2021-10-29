Bowling Green - Dorothy N. Williams, 82, of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her residence.
The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Ford Bryson and Flora Duckett Bryson and was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Williams was an insurance agent and loved to travel. She attended Burton Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of a ladies Bible study.
Survivors include her husband, David Lewis Williams; one son, Glenn Williams (Mary Lee); two granddaughters, Katherine Jayne Williams and Alyssa Danielle Williams; two sisters, Lois Cooksey (Garnett) and Bessie Mae Bryson; one brother, Charlie Bryson (Diane); a sister-in-law, Betty Jean Bryson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Private family burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.