Bowling Green - Dorothy Pearson Stahl, 88, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Hospice House. The Franklin, KY native was a daughter of the late Jack and Jennie Ann Jennette Pearson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Weldon Stahl; four brothers, George Pearson, L.D. Pearson, Vernon Pearson, and Ike Pearson; and six sisters, Gertrude Willis, Mandy Beach Young, Geneva Evans, Pearline Fulcher, Cordia Jameson, and Ida Hicks.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 7 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stahl is survived by a daughter, Paula Mann (Victor); two grandchildren, Jenny Mann (Brian Leigh) and J.P. Mann (Jess); and several nieces and nephews.