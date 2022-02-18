Bowling Green - Dorothy S. Brown, age 94, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Christian Health Care. The Gallatin, TN native was born July 26, 1927 to the late Harry Godfrey Stilz and Nelle (Petway) James Stilz. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Porter Brown, sister Evelyn Stilz Hackett, and brother James Stilz.
She was born and raised in Gallatin, TN and graduated Shorter College and Vanderbilt University. She worked as a medical technologist at Graves Gilbert Clinic in her early career, and later as a Realtor for Warren County Realty. Dorothy moved to Bowling Green in 1956 where she met and married her husband, Henry. She was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, where she was an active part of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class, Mayme Lou Sledge Circle, and the Hand Bell Choir. Dorothy was also a volunteer at The Medical Center of Bowling Green for over 25 years.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Polly Lawson (Chip) and Patsy Hughes (Kenny); grandchildren, Jonathan Hughes (Tracey), Rachael Ritter (Chris), Benjamin Lawson (Mollie), Katie McKee (Chase) and Brent Lawson; great-grandchildren, Penny, Lucy, and Silas Ritter, Lilly and Callan McKee, Hallie, Garrison, and Ruby Hughes; several nieces and nephews; and her church family.
Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, February 22 at State Street United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 21 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to State Street United Methodist Church Building Fund and/or The Salvation Army.
