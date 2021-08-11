Bowling Green - Dorothy Taylor Hanes, 93, of Bowling Green, KY entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Warren County native was a daughter to the late Ella Phillips and Charles L. Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward Clark Hanes; a granddaughter, Alexis Hope Hanes; three brothers, Charles L. Taylor, Jr., John Herschel Taylor, and William Ray Taylor; a daughter-in-law, Karen Nicholson Hanes; and her best friend of over ninety years, Betty Topmiller Ward.
Dorothy was a graduate of College High and received her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Western Kentucky University. She was a retired educator from Dishman-McGinnis School and a member of the KRTA. Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for many years. She was a member of the Faith Sunday School Class, Bowling Green Lioness, Bowling Green Home Economist Club and a Girl Scout Leader. Dorothy was a devoted supporter of Hilltopper Athletics and held season tickets for both football and basketball up until this last year. She was a former WKU cheerleader and was a member of the W Club.
Her survivors include two sons, Clark Hanes of Peachtree City, GA, Charles "Chuck" Hanes (Pam) of Greenbrier, TN; four daughters, Carolyn "Cissy" Hanes Faygal (Charles) of Glasgow, KY, Laura Hanes Carson (Barry) of Rockfield, KY, Patricia "Patty" Hanes Carruth (John) of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Hanes Holley (Bryan) of Senoia, GA; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 13, at First Baptist Church with a private burial at a later date in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 12, and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, August 13, at First Baptist Church. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, the Ed and Dorothy Hanes Scholarship Fund at College Heights Foundation or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.