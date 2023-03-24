Smiths Grove - Dorothy Vance Waters, 97 of Grayson, Georgia formerly of Smiths Grove, KY. passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Joe and Atha Johnson Hester. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years James Vance; her son, Donnie Vance; two grandchildren, Tony and Kevin Vance; two sisters, Elva Crump and Mildred Reece; one brother, Marvin Hester. She was a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Unted Methodist Church.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband, David Waters, Sr.; her sister, Roberta Cassady; three daughters, Linda Barron, Patricia Ellis and Wanda Fetzer (Fred); seven grandchildren, Jimmy Barron, Mike Vance, Pam Amoroso, Angie Ellis, Clint Hull, Cindy Rice and Megan Brown; 13 great grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; step-son, David Waters, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
