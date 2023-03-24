Smiths Grove - Dorothy Vance Waters, 97 of Grayson, Georgia formerly of Smiths Grove, KY. passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Joe and Atha Johnson Hester. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years James Vance; her son, Donnie Vance; two grandchildren, Tony and Kevin Vance; two sisters, Elva Crump and Mildred Reece; one brother, Marvin Hester. She was a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Unted Methodist Church.