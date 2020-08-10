Bowling Green - Dot Parrish, 93, passed away on August 5, 2020 at St. Thomas hospital in Nashville .
Dot was a lifelong resident of Bowling Green where she and her husband, Jim, raised their two children, Jimmy and David. She was a member of the First Christian Church, a graduate of the Business University and an avid golfer.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy of Grayton Beach, Florida; grandson, Bo Parrish of Nashville; granddaughter, Ann Wade Shreve of Mountain Brook, Alabama; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.