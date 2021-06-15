Bowling Green – Doug Riddle, 53 of Bowling Green died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Oscar Riddle and Carolyn Stockton Riddle who survives and is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Lundy. He was a machine operator for Hanson Aggregates.
Leaving to cherish his memories is his wife Angela Riddle; three sons, Andrew Riddle (Josie), Chase Riddle (Sarah) and Keaton Woodmansee (Jenna); three daughters, Destiny Adams, Katelyn Garrison (Joseph) and Kristin Vibbert (Adam); five grandchildren, Adysen, Aubree, Wyatt, Ryder and Connor; and an unborn grandson, Kason, also a special aunt, Debbie Keeple and two special nieces, Brandy Kendrick and Carol Anne Zuccarell.
Funeral service will be held Saturday 2 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10-2 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral expense.