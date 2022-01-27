Bowling Green - Douglas A. Bradford passed away on January 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 16, 1933, in Bowling Green, KY to Helen Taylor Bradford and Raymond Holmes Bradford.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Lucy Ann Jackson Bradford. They are the parents of Debbie Deaton (Colvin), Diane Sigmon (Mike, predeceased), Mark Bradford (predeceased), David Bradford (Beth, predeceased), and Dennis Bradford (Sally). Their grandchildren are Matt Deaton (Tiffany), John Deaton (Laura), Seth Deaton, Andrew Deaton (Mackenzie), Ben Deaton, Luke Sigmon, Samuel Sigmon, Jamie Powers (Shane), Emily Booth (Mark), Jay Bradford, Ann Cabellero (Cullen), Paul Bradford (Kelsie), and Lauren Saxena (Abhi). Great-Grandchildren are Karson, Isaac, and Miles Deaton, Mae Kathryn and Louise Deaton, and Zella and Zion Deaton. Charlotte, Caroline, and Catherine Powers, Jackson and Harrison Booth, Saylah, John David, and Abra Bradford, Mia, Hudson, and Lucy Cabellero, Brooks Bradford, and Draper and Amelia Saxena. Doug has two living brothers, James Major Bradford (Joann) and Harold Reed Bradford (Alice, predeceased). He has several nieces and nephews.
Doug was a Bowling Green High School 1951 graduate and an all-state quarterback. He and Miss Lucy continued to support the Purples throughout the years. They especially enjoyed seeing their sons and grandson play BGHS football. His work in life was the moving and storage business, Doug Bradford Moving and Storage, working alongside Miss Lucy. They were very involved in AA and Ala-non for years in recovery and friendship. They worshipped together at Community Church of Christ.
Mr. Bradford's Celebration of Life is on Tuesday, February 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
In Doug's memory, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or a charity of your choice.
