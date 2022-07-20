Bowling Green - Douglas Edward Neiman, age 59, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022. Doug was born September 5, 1962 to Lavonne and the late Edward Neiman in Palatine, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda Neiman; children, Ashley Bourne (Neil Bourne), Nicholas Neiman and Jacob Neiman; grandchildren, Tinsley, Brand and John Haze Bourne and his mother Lavonne Neiman and siblings, Jeff (deceased), Steve (deceased), Jodi (Mike), Matt (Jody), Dusty and Josh (Lindsey).
Doug loved his family, Jimmy Buffett and the cubs. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for 30 years.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Tuesday July 26th at 1 p.m. with the visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The family welcomes donations to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.