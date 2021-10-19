Scottsville – Douglas E. (Gene) Oakes age 90 of Scottsville, KY passed away October 18, 2021 after a lengthy illness at the Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care Center in Scottsville, KY. He was born in Allen County, KY on July 27, 1931 to the late Ira Oakes and Lillie Slayton Oakes. He was preceded in death by two sisters Lois Oakes Wilson and Ruby Oakes Stinson. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years Eva Nell Graham Oakes of Scottsville, his daughter Anita Carol Oakes Meador and husband Tommy of Franklin, KY, two grandchildren Matt Meador and Allie Meador of Franklin, KY. Gene served in the United States Air Force. He was a retired Used Car Dealer. He attended Scottsville Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be Wednesday October 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Dugas Community Park Dumont Hill Pavilion, 336 North Bedelia Street, Scottsville, KY 42164 with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday October 20, 2021 from 11:00 am till time of service at 3:00 pm. Dugas Community Park Dumont Hill Pavilion, 336 North Bedelia Street, Scottsville, KY 42164 Family request Social Distancing Be observed. Mask will be available. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Mt. Union United Methodist Cemetery Fund. Envelopes will be available day of service. T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of Arrangements
