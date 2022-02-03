...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulations of one
quarter to one half of an inch are expected, with locally
higher amounts possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet
and snow will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Bowling Green - Douglas Ferrell Froedge, age 63, passed away, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was born to Ferrell and Sue Froedge on February 17, 1958. He is preceded in death by his mother Sue Froedge.
Doug spent much of his time being actively involved with Soap Box Derby. An inspiration and mentor to many, Doug was determined to tackle anything life threw at him.
Survivors include his father Ferrell Froedge and sister Diana Williford (Lloyd). Five Nephews; Jason Martin (Ange), Brian Jones (Jessica), Tyler Pruden (Lauren), Casey Pruden, and Jordan Pruden (Kelsey). Several great nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family also survives.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, and from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday, at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Southern Kentucky Soap Box Derby.
