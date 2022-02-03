Bowling Green - Douglas Ferrell Froedge, age 63, passed away, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was born to Ferrell and Sue Froedge on February 17, 1958. He is preceded in death by his mother Sue Froedge.

Doug spent much of his time being actively involved with Soap Box Derby. An inspiration and mentor to many, Doug was determined to tackle anything life threw at him.

Survivors include his father Ferrell Froedge and sister Diana Williford (Lloyd). Five Nephews; Jason Martin (Ange), Brian Jones (Jessica), Tyler Pruden (Lauren), Casey Pruden, and Jordan Pruden (Kelsey). Several great nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family also survives.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, and from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday, at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Southern Kentucky Soap Box Derby.