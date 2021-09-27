Douglas L. ‘Dougie’ Salisbury, Jr., 49, of Bowling Green, passed away Sept. 25, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday. Cremation was chosen.