Bowling Green - Douglas N. Farmer, 88 of Bowling Green passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home.
He was the son of the late Henry N and Hazel Farmer. He was married to Judell Farmer for 60 years before her death. Douglas joined the army at 17. When he returned he worked at Modern Welding for 40 years becoming a manager. He was a loving husband, father and papa. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Collins (Steve); four grandchildren, Jonathan Collins (Kacey), Ashley Collins, Daniel Collins, and Joseph Collins and one great granddaughter, Ellie Collins.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mask are required inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 Old Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42101