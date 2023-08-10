Bowling Green - Douglas Wayne Davis, 67, of Bowling Green died Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Medical Center.
Douglas was born in Louisville, KY to the late Lonnie Davis and the late Margaret Duff Davis and is preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Davis.
He was a project manager in construction and a member of Wingfield United Baptist Church. He enjoyed his travel time to Gatlinburg and Lexington to UK games with his wife and fur baby, Keiko.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Teresa Davis; two daughters, Melinda Hogue (Jason) and Jennifer Magee (Michael), his grandson and best friend, Jordan Hogue whom he loved spending time with and watching him play basketball; three brothers, Alan Davis (Saundra), Rick Davis and Keith Davis (Tracy); a sister-in-law, Tammy Davis; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Wingfield Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
