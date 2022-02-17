Franklin, KY - Dr. Alfonso "Willie" Velasquez Wilwayco, age 91 of Franklin, KY, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4 - 7 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 403 North Main Street in Franklin, KY with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY. No visitation will be held before the Funeral Mass. The family is requesting that masks be worn during visitation and at the Funeral Mass.
Alfonso was born on February 20, 1930 in Guimba, Nueve Ecija in the Philippines to the late Alfonso M. Wilwayco and the late Carolina Velasquez Wilwayco. He is also preceded in death by five siblings - Ascuncion Da-Aca, Aida Vitug, Angel Wilwayco, Ofelia Cruz and Virgilio Wilwayco.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kay Wilwayco; 2 children, Stephanie Wilwayco (Steven Embry) of Franklin, TN and Allan Wilwayco (Ann) of Southlake, TX; 6 grandchildren, Avery Embry (Theresa), Alden Embry, Adeline Embry, Austin Wilwayco, Katy Wilwayco and Sophia Wilwayco; 1 great-granddaughter, Eden Embry; 2 siblings, Hector Wilwayco of Quezon City, Philippines and Evelyn Gozon of Quezon City, Philippines and many nieces and nephews.
In 1955, he earned a Medical Degree from the University of Santo Thomas in Manila, Philippines, and then completed General Surgery residency training at Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania in 1960. Initially, he worked as the Health Officer for Simpson, Allen, Logan, and Butler counties in KY from 1961-1964. Dr. Wilwayco joined Dr. Carter Moore and practiced with him from 1964-1972 in Franklin, KY. He then began his private solo practice in 1972 until his retirement in 2006, practicing medicine and surgery for 41 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Franklin, KY since 1961.
